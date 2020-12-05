Almost 6,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be provided to 3 area hospitals in first week of distribution

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Almost 6,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be provided to three hospitals in the hardest-hit counties in Central Texas during the first week of distribution, according to a schedule released Friday by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Scott & White Medical Center in Temple will receive 3,900 doses in the first week of distribution and Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center and Ascension Providence Hospital in Waco will each receive 975 doses.

McLennan County accounts for 42% of the total cases and 38% of the total deaths in Central Texas, while Bell accounts for around 25% of cases and deaths.

Under the state’s current plan, the first of the 224,250 doses Texas could receive as early next week will go to healthcare personnel likely to be exposed to or to treat people with the virus and to vulnerable residents of long-term care facilities.

Initially state health officials planned to limit access to the vaccine to healthcare workers, but on Friday they also included nursing home residents, following guidance this week from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

DSHS plans to ship doses of the Pfizer vaccine to 109 hospitals in 34 counties as early as the week of Dec. 14.

The minimum order for the Pfizer vaccine is 975 doses

“As expected, the initial vaccine supply is limited, and the first week’s allocation is based on information submitted by vaccine providers when they enrolled, including the number of healthcare workers who can be quickly vaccinated and vaccine storage capacity at each site,” DSHS said in a press release Friday.

“More vaccine will be available for more providers in the following weeks, including vaccine from Moderna once it is authorized.”

