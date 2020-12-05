Advertisement

Baylor-Gonzaga men’s basketball game postponed

By Darby Brown
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The highly anticipated game between No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 Baylor is postponed.

According to a joint statement from Baylor and Gonzaga basketball programs, one student-athlete and one non-student-athlete of the Gonzaga men’s basketball travel party produced positive COVID-19 results.

Both teams have agreed to attempt to play this game at a later date.

Joint statement from Baylor head coach Scott Drew and Gonzaga head coach Mark Few:

We’re disappointed to not be able to play one of the most-anticipated games of the season, but we are following the advice of public health officials. When we decided to play during a pandemic, our priorities were protecting the health and safety of student-athletes and following public health guidelines, and we’re proud of how both programs have held true to those promises. There are much greater issues in this world than not being able to play a basketball game, so we’re going to continue praying for everyone who has been affected by this pandemic.

