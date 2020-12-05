Advertisement

Belton: Christmas on the Chisholm Trail draws hundreds

By Alex Gibbs
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Hundreds of visitors checked out dozens of holiday vendors in downtown Belton Saturday afternoon.

The event had multiple vendors, live music and special Christmas activities for the children.

To keep everyone safe from spreading COVID-19, vendors were reduced and everyone was required to wear face masks.

Despite the setbacks, organizers like Katrina Townsend say they’re pleased to see so many vendors and customers still making the best of the holiday season.

“There’s genuinely a lot less vendors so we spaced everybody out and we essentially skip spots,” she said.

“With this, we’re trying to give everyone a little bit more space and some more room to move around. The vendors like it because they can sell from all three sides. We’re really just cutting things down and figuring out what we can do safely.”

Organizers say they’re proud to see so many Belton citizens supporting local businesses.

