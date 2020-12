WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Bishop Reicher Cougars are headed to the TAPPS Division IV state championship game.

The Cougars defeated Dallas First Baptist 34-10 on Saturday in the state semifinals.

Reicher will take on St. Paul Catholic School December 12 at 12:00 p.m. at Midway’s Panther Stadium.

