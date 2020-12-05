Cloudy, Cool, with Light Showers Possible Today

Another cold start this morning, temperatures will hover in the 50s throughout the afternoon. Sprinkles and/or light rain will be possible across Central Texas early in the day, before eventually spreading into parts of North Texas in the afternoon.

The air at the surface is dry and that will limit the amount of precipitation that can get to the ground. Plus, this is a fast moving system that won’t sit over us for very long. In fact, Sunday morning that system is gone and it will take with it the rain chance and the cloud cover too!

Next week’s highs will be in the 60s and even up to 70° by mid-week, but we are tracking a few cold fronts for the end of next weekend. The first front Friday will likely be the weaker one but still may kick up a few scattered showers. The second front, likely arriving Sunday, may bring with it a more substantial amount of rainfall and colder temperatures, but it’s far too early for specifics...this is definitely something we will keep an eye on in the upcoming days.

