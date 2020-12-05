Advertisement

Gloomy Weather This Evening But Sunshine and a Winter Warmup Are Coming!

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Mostly cloudy skies will be the theme going through the evening, keeping temperatures from cooling down too much as we head into the night.  We’ll be in the mid to upper 50′s to start the evening, only cooling to the mid to upper 40′s heading into the night.  Skies start to clear up at sunrise, but since most of the night will be cloudy we’ll only dip to the upper 30′s to start your Sunday, with a few spots in the mid 30′s west of I-35.  Only a couple of clouds will pass through the area midday, but otherwise sunshine will dominate and allow it to feel much better outside.  Highs will be around 60° Sunday afternoon.

After that, a cut-off Low in the upper levels of the atmosphere will push warm and dry air into our region.  This will give us clear, blue skies for the work week alongside temperatures warming into the 60′s for highs.  We’ll even be around 70° starting on Tuesday, with the low 70′s expected Wednesday and Thursday.  Overnight lows will start to warm into the low 40′s by Thursday morning as well, and temperatures overall will stay above average through next weekend.

