Killeen: City Manager announces new Fire Chief Candidate

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Following the retirement of Killeen Fire Chief Brian Brank in July, City Manager Kent Cagle has announced his intent to appoint James Kubinski as Killeen’s next Fire Chief.

The city conducted a nationwide search acquiring forty-three candidates. Cagle selected Kubinski “as best suited for the role.”

The city also released James Kubinski work history, “Kubinski has been in the fire service for 25 years, the past 20 with Naperville Fire Department in Illinois.

His service positions include firefighter/paramedic, lieutenant and most recently four years as bureau chief.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Management from Benedictine University and more than 30 certifications.”

If the City Council confirms Kubinski, he will assume the position February 1.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.