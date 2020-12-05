Advertisement

Man killed in freak accident inside Texas car wash

A man died after getting caught inside a car wash in Irving around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4.
A man died after getting caught inside a car wash in Irving around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4.(CBSDFW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 7:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man died after getting caught inside a car wash in Irving around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4.

The 39-year-old victim worked at the Wash Masters Car Wash off I-635 and MacArthur Boulevard.

First responders arrived and quickly began life-saving measures.

The victim wash then rushed to Parkland Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“It seems to just be an unfortunate accident to where the male was working around the machine and it appeared that somehow he ended up getting trapped in the equipment there while trying to get a car through the wash,” said Irving Police Officer Robert Reeves.

Authorities are still investigating exactly how this happened.

Copyright 2020 CBSDFW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emmanuel Duron, 18, was charged with class A assault during an arraignment at the Edinburg...
Texas high school football player charged after attacking referee
One person is dead after shots were fired Friday afternoon inside a Lubbock Walmart store.
Shots fired inside Texas Walmart store, one reported dead
Police in Houston rescued more than 30 people Thursday night.
Police in Texas rescue dozens of human smuggling victims
Thirteen people including current and former University of Texas students have been arrested in...
Drug ring operated mainly by current, former UT students busted; 13 arrested
Students at Waco’s Lake Air Montessori School will again transition to remote instruction next...
Local elementary school again suspends on-campus instruction

Latest News

The aftermath of a 'no-knock' raid at James Scott's Reed Killeen home.
Activists launch petition to ban police ‘no-knock’ raids in Killeen
.
Petition underway to abolish 'no-knock' raids in Killeen
Jarvis Howard, Jr., disappeared at around 4 p.m. Friday
Waco: Missing teen located
The new coronavirus has claimed eight more lives in Central Texas. (AP Photo/David J....
COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Central Texas, eight more die