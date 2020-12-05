Missing Man Killed In Possible Mountain Lion Attack In North Texas

Lipan, Texas (KWTX) - HOOD COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 28-year-old man who was reported missing in a rural area of North Texas was found dead from a possible mountain lion attack earlier this week, authorities said.

The Hood County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a missing person report at around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3 in the 15000 block of Howell Road in Lipan, about 65 miles west of Fort Worth. Authorities said Christopher Allen Whiteley was last seen early Wednesday.

Authorities said they checked a nearby wooded area and found Whiteley dead. His body was sent to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner, where it was determined he died from a wild animal attack. The sheriff’s office said it could possibly have been from a mountain lion.

A governmental trapper with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) who specializes in tracking and removing mountain lions was called to help, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office is warning residents in and around Lipan to be mindful and to keep children and other animals inside at night.

“The safety of Hood County Citizens are my priority one, but please don’t interfere with the process of locating the animal and stay clear of the area being actively worked by officials,” Hood County Sheriff Roger Deeds said.

On Tuesday, Dec. 1, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department confirmed a mountain lion sighting in Dallas County near Lake Ray Hubbard in Rowlett.

