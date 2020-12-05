Advertisement

Missing Man Killed In Possible Mountain Lion Attack In North Texas

Photo Courtesy: Texas Parks and Wildlife Department
Photo Courtesy: Texas Parks and Wildlife Department(Texas Parks and Wildlife)
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lipan, Texas (KWTX) - HOOD COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 28-year-old man who was reported missing in a rural area of North Texas was found dead from a possible mountain lion attack earlier this week, authorities said.

The Hood County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a missing person report at around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3 in the 15000 block of Howell Road in Lipan, about 65 miles west of Fort Worth. Authorities said Christopher Allen Whiteley was last seen early Wednesday.

Authorities said they checked a nearby wooded area and found Whiteley dead. His body was sent to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner, where it was determined he died from a wild animal attack. The sheriff’s office said it could possibly have been from a mountain lion.

A governmental trapper with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) who specializes in tracking and removing mountain lions was called to help, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office is warning residents in and around Lipan to be mindful and to keep children and other animals inside at night.

“The safety of Hood County Citizens are my priority one, but please don’t interfere with the process of locating the animal and stay clear of the area being actively worked by officials,” Hood County Sheriff Roger Deeds said.

On Tuesday, Dec. 1, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department confirmed a mountain lion sighting in Dallas County near Lake Ray Hubbard in Rowlett.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emmanuel Duron, 18, was charged with class A assault during an arraignment at the Edinburg...
Texas high school football player charged after attacking referee
Authorities arrested 20-year-old Kaleb Vasquez, accused of shooting and killing one person at...
Suspect arrested after shots fired inside Texas Walmart store, one dead
Police in Houston rescued more than 30 people Thursday night.
Police in Texas rescue dozens of human smuggling victims
Thirteen people including current and former University of Texas students have been arrested in...
Drug ring operated mainly by current, former UT students busted; 13 arrested
Students at Waco’s Lake Air Montessori School will again transition to remote instruction next...
Local elementary school again suspends on-campus instruction

Latest News

By refurbishing the shipping containers and giving them a second chance, these homes will soon...
‘It really has me blown away’: Habitat For Humanity building Texas homes made of shipping containers
Some COVID-19 patients on the brink of death are recovering because of a machine and a team of...
Texas COVID-19 patient with ‘10% chance of survival’ recovers after Oxygenation Treatment in Dallas hospital
A man died after getting caught inside a car wash in Irving around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4.
Man killed in freak accident inside Texas car wash
The aftermath of a 'no-knock' raid at James Scott's Reed Killeen home.
Activists launch petition to ban police ‘no-knock’ raids in Killeen