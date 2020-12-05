Advertisement

More record highs for stocks as hopes grow for economic aid

Stocks returned to record highs on Wall Street Friday. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(AP) - Stocks returned to record highs on Wall Street Friday as traders took a discouraging jobs report as a sign that Congress may finally move on delivering more aid for the pandemic-stricken economy.

The S&P 500 rose 0.9% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8%. In another bullish signal, small-company stocks, which stand to benefit greatly from an improving economy, rose much more than the rest of the market.

Investors are also banking on hopes that the upcoming distribution of coronavirus vaccines will start getting the global economy on the path back to normalcy sometime next year.

