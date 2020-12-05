Advertisement

Religious right eyes Biden warily after Trump’s good favor

FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate former...
FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden bows his head in prayer at Grace Lutheran Church in Kenosha, Wis. Conservative evangelical Christians have proven some of Donald Trump’s staunchest allies during his presidency. As his administration draws to a close, some of those backers are approaching President-elect Biden with skepticism, but not antagonism. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)(Carolyn Kaster | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Conservative evangelical Christians have proven some of President Donald Trump’s staunchest allies.

Now that his administration is drawing to a close, some of those backers are approaching President-elect Joe Biden with skepticism, but not antagonism.

They’re hardly comfortable with Trump’s loss, and several have yet to fully acknowledge Biden as the winner of the election amid the president’s unfounded fraud claims.

But their lack of the harsh tone Trump used during the campaign, when he claimed baselessly that Biden is “against God,” could create space for Biden to reach common ground with other evangelicals who didn’t tie themselves so closely to his predecessor.

