Temple: Drive-thru Santa visit draws hundreds

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Families and their children received a special treat Saturday morning as Santa met with them in a drive-thru visit.

The drive-thru was held at the Railroad and Heritage Museum.

Along the way, children could drop off their letters to Santa, partake in a scavenger hunt, and get some special goodies delivered by him and the elves.

Organizers like Michael Hicks say they’re proud how they could take a difficult problem like social distancing for COVID-19 and turn it into a remarkable holiday memory.

“It means the most to all of us because we’ve all had to adjust,” he said.

“This is our biggest event and most fun event each year. So we had a strong desire to figure out, how could we get Santa and maintain the safety for everybody and we pulled it off. We’re happy and everybody’s pleased.”

Organizers add that they’ve already got plans to improve the drive-thru next year by extending the hours into the evening and adding more Christmas light along the trail.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.