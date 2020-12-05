Temple: VA to host telephone town halls on homelessness, healthcare, and benefits

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will be kicking off a series of year-end telephone town halls focused on Veteran homelessness, benefits, and healthcare.

Some other major topics include suicide prevention, COVID-19 vaccine and distribution, military sexual trauma and spousal or survivor benefits.

The town hall kicks off next Tuesday at 8 a.m.

According to the VA, Texas has one of the largest populations of homeless veterans in the country, a fact that Dr. Paul Lawrence, under secretary for benefits at the VA, says needs to be addressed.

“We really don’t want it to esoteric or theoretical,” he said.

“I really want to have our veterans ask for help, as well as what veterans can do to help other veterans.”

Dr. Lawrence says his main initiative behind the town halls is to more proactively connect with veterans who may be unaware of new benefits available to them.

Veterans may participate by dialing 833-380-0417

The full schedule for each town hall is down below:

• Veteran Homelessness and Housing Benefits

Tuesday, December 8 at 5 pm ET/4 pm CT/3 pm MT

• Spousal and Survivor Benefits

Thursday, December 10 at 5 pm ET/4 pm CT/3 pm MT

• COVID-19 Vaccine and VA Health Care

Tuesday, December 15 at 5 pm ET/4 pm CT/3 pm MT

• Military Sexual Trauma

Thursday, December 17 at 5 pm ET/4 pm CT/3 pm MT

• Veterans in Crisis and Suicide Prevention

Tuesday, December 22 at 5 pm ET/4 pm CT/3 pm MT

Connect on Facebook: @VeteransBenefits

Connect on Twitter: @VAVetBenefits

