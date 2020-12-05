Advertisement

Waco: Homestead Fair underway after delay

By Alex Gibbs
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After being delayed a week due to poor weather, the Homestead Fair was finally able to begin Saturday.

The fair hosted a number of fun events including horseback riding, a petting zoo, arts and crafts, along with food vendors across 27 acres of land.

Even with restrictions due to COVID-19, guests and vendors were able to enjoy some quality family time while staying safe.

Organizers like Josiah Wheeler say if it weren’t for the extra spacing, the festival wouldn’t have happened this year.

“People right now, they’ve been held up for so long and to us, that’s the reason we’re doing it,” he said.

“Yes, we’re proud of what this does for the community and for the vendors and all that, but we’re so excited to offer a safe outdoor, space. We’ve got 27 acres of land out here that people can spread out and about. That’s the reason we wanted to push for this because we wanted to offer that.”

Unlike years past, the fair will not be hosting any live concerts this year.

The event continues through Sunday evening.

