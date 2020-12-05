Waco: Police search for missing teen

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police were looking for a missing teenager Friday night in Waco.

Jarvis Howard, Jr., disappeared at around 4 p.m. Friday after walking out of his family’s apartment to take out the trash.

He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with a black shirt underneath, dark colored jeans and blue slides.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Waco Police Department at (254) 750-7500.

