Waco: Police search for missing teen

Jarvis Howard, Jr., disappeared at around 4 p.m. Friday
By Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police were looking for a missing teenager Friday night in Waco.

Jarvis Howard, Jr., disappeared at around 4 p.m. Friday after walking out of his family’s apartment to take out the trash.

He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with a black shirt underneath, dark colored jeans and blue slides.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Waco Police Department at (254) 750-7500.

