Baylor falls to No. 13 Oklahoma

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - No. 13 Oklahoma defeated Baylor 27-14 on Saturday night to secure a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game.

Baylor struggled with their run game. The Sooners held Baylor to just 25 yards rushing.

Baylor kicker John Mayers, who made the game-winning field goal against Kansas State the previous week, missed two field goals in the first half.

Baylor falls to 2-6 on the season. The Bears final game will be on Saturday December 12 against Oklahoma State at McLane Stadium.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.