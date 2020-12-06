Advertisement

Central Texas sheriff agencies to be featured in CNN series ‘This Is Life’ tonight

The sheriff agencies will be featured on the CNN series ‘This is Life’ tonight after saving...
The sheriff agencies will be featured on the CNN series ‘This is Life’ tonight after saving women from a prostitution at a massage parlor.(cnn)
By Katy Mendez and Megan Vanselow
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The sheriff agencies will be featured on the CNN series ‘This is Life’ tonight after saving women from a prostitution at a massage parlor.

The Bell and McLennan County Sheriff’s Department rescued the women from being trafficked at Sunshine Massage parlor back in December of last year.

This four month investigation led officers to the massage parlor and a house in the 2500 block of Bacon Road in Killeen.

The women were turned over to the Unbound organization.

“The women came to America hoping for a better life,” said Sheriff Parnell Mcnamara

Multiple massage parlors were shutdown throughout this investigation and authorities rescued a total of 10 victims of human trafficking.

Lisa Ling’s special “This Is Life” featuring this story and our local sheriff’s agencies will air Sunday December 8th at 8 p.m. central on CNN.

The episode is called, “The Secret World of Massage Parlors.”

You can also watch the special the next day on Hulu with a premium subscription.

