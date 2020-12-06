Lots of Sunshine Heading Into The Work Week with a Warmup To Follow!

It’ll be a nice evening with temperatures around 60° to start alongside sunny skies. After a beautiful sunset we dip to the upper 40′s for late evening, before cooling to the mid 30′s to start your Monday. Luckily, sunshine dominates for your Monday which will warm us up quickly going through the day. We’ll hit the upper 50′s by lunchtime, with highs in the mid 60′s during the afternoon. An upper-level Low from out west will push warm and dry air into our area, keeping the sunshine with us through the middle of the week. The combination of the sunshine and dry air will also allow our highs to get into the low to mid 70′s mid-week!

However, the same Low bringing us the warmth will bring us some showers Thursday evening going into Friday, along with a cold front. The rain will die down Friday afternoon, but we won’t feel the effects of the front temperature-wise until we get to Saturday, where highs will only be in the low 60′s. We keep the 60′s afterwards heading into the following week, with some more rain possible as well.

