Riesel: Breakfast with Santa gives children safe holiday treat

RIESEL, Texas (KWTX) - The Lions Club of Riesel held a special breakfast with Santa on Saturday morning.

Families were able to gather for some pancakes as they shopped from local vendors and got a special visit with Santa.

To keep families safe, everyone was required to wear face masks when visiting with Santa.

Organizers like Sheyenne Wasden say especially with how difficult the year has been due to the pandemic, they’re glad to still be able to provide families with some special Christmas memories.

“We’ve had a lot more interest this year,” she said.

“I don’t know if it’s because of COVID and everybody’s ready to get out of the house, but it’s a great thing that we can offer this for the kids.”

Organizers say they hope by this time next year, they won’t have to worry about wearing face masks to go see Santa.

