Sunshine Returns For Your Sunday with a Winter Warmup Soon To Follow!

Skies start to clear up at sunrise, but since most of the night will be cloudy we’ll only dip to the upper 30′s to start your Sunday, with a few spots in the mid 30′s west of I-35. Only a couple of clouds will pass through the area midday, but otherwise sunshine will dominate and allow it to feel much better outside. Highs will be around 60° Sunday afternoon.

After that, a cut-off Low in the upper levels of the atmosphere will push warm and dry air into our region. This will give us clear, blue skies for the work week alongside temperatures warming into the 60′s for highs. We’ll even be around 70° starting on Tuesday, with the low 70′s expected Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight lows will start to warm into the low 40′s by Thursday morning as well, and temperatures overall will stay above average through next weekend.

