Advertisement

UK gears up for huge vaccination plan watched by the world

A NHS pharmacy technician at the Royal Free Hospital, simulates the preparation of the Pfizer...
A NHS pharmacy technician at the Royal Free Hospital, simulates the preparation of the Pfizer vaccine to support staff training ahead of the rollout, in London, Friday Dec. 4, 2020. (Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP)(Yui Mok | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 7:33 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — The coronavirus vaccine developed by American drugmaker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech has landed and was being transported in super-cold containers to hospitals across the U.K.

That’s to get ready for the start on Tuesday of the country’s biggest-ever immunization program.

Around 800,000 doses of the vaccine are set to be ready. British Health Secretary Matt Hancock has reportedly dubbed Tuesday “V-Day,” a nod to triumphs in World War II.

Last week the U.K. became the first country to authorize the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine for emergency use. In trials, the vaccine was shown it has 95% efficacy.  

Governments and health agencies around the world will be monitoring the British vaccination program to note its successes and failures and adjust their own plans accordingly.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities arrested 20-year-old Kaleb Vasquez, accused of shooting and killing one person at...
Suspect arrested after shots fired inside Texas Walmart store, one dead
Photo Courtesy: Texas Parks and Wildlife Department
Missing Man Killed In Possible Mountain Lion Attack In North Texas
Emmanuel Duron, 18, was charged with class A assault during an arraignment at the Edinburg...
Texas high school football player charged after attacking referee
A man died after getting caught inside a car wash in Irving around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4.
Man killed in freak accident inside Texas car wash
Thirteen people including current and former University of Texas students have been arrested in...
Drug ring operated mainly by current, former UT students busted; 13 arrested

Latest News

Habitat for Humanity construction site on Payne Street in Waco.
Waco Habitat for Humanity sees increased need, fewer volunteers
The Lions Club of Riesel held a special breakfast with Santa on Saturday morning.
Riesel: Breakfast with Santa gives children safe holiday treat
police
Tragic week-end in Central Texas involving three fatal accidents that killed five people
Hundreds of visitors checked out dozens of holiday vendors in downtown Belton Saturday afternoon.
Belton: Christmas on the Chisholm Trail draws hundreds