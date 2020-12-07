Advertisement

UPDATE: 18-wheeler slices through car on area highway bridge killing one

The 18-wheeler, which was hauling 80,000 pounds of corn, cut the car in half, authorities said.
By Rissa Shaw and Eric Franklin
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BELL COUNTY (KWTX) - One person died Monday after an 18-wheeler sliced through a car whose driver pulled into the rig’s path on the State Highway 36 long bridge across Lake Belton.

Dallas Scott Paschall, 20, of Temple, died at the scene of the accident, which was reported at around 1:25 p.m. Monday at Highway 36 and Leona Park Road on the east side of the bridge.

Paschall, who was driving a 2001 Accura CLS sedan, failed to yield at a stop sign at the intersection and pulled into the path of the northbound 18-wheeler, Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko said.

The 18-wheeler, which was hauling 80,000 pounds of corn, struck the driver’s side of the Acura and cut the car in half, authorities said earlier.

A 22-year-old passenger in the car was taken to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple with what Washko described as incapacitating injuries.

The trailer was left hanging partially off of the bridge.

The highway was closed to traffic in the area of the deadly accident.

