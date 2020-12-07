Area Christmas tree farm sells out despite freak summer accident, spider mite invasion

MERIDIAN, Texas (KWTX) - The year is ending on an up note for a Meridian couple whose Christmas tree farm sold its last tree Sunday despite a freak summer accident and a spider mite invasion.

Kathy and Kenneth Radee have owned Radde Tannenbaum Christmas Tree Farm since 1986 on land in Meridian that’s been in the family since 1946.

“The first day was record-setting by a large, large amount,” Kathy said.

The couple sold 110 trees in the first three hours the farm was open on the Friday after Thanksgiving.

The Radees have sold thousands of trees over the years but this year taking care of those trees turned out to be a major challenge after a small tractor toppled over and landed on top of Kenneth on Aug. 26 in a pasture, leaving him pinned for more than four hours.

Kenneth had a cellphone, but during the fall, but it had somehow switched to airplane mode and he assumed he had no service.

Several hours later, he was able to figure how to make a call, first to his wife telling her he was going to call an employee to help him out.

“He called and said ‘oh I’m pinned under the tractor.’ I said ‘honey you need a fireman, you need an ambulance,’” Kathy said.

Emergency crews responded and freed Kenneth from the equipment before taking him to the hospital.

Kathy says what happened next was the “Lord’s doing.”

“When he fell over, he didn’t knock himself out. If he’d have done that, he probably would have burned on the muffler. He was able to reach over and turn the motor off. No gasoline leaked out. (There were) no fire ant beds,” Kathy said.

“It was amazing that he didn’t have worse things wrong, “He did not break a bone in the leg and he did not have to have surgery on it.” But he did have to stay off his feet for a month, unable to put a shoe on and covered in painful blisters.

That meant, the trees that Kenneth so carefully watched every day were left unattended.

While hundreds were spared, the couple says spider mites got to 200 of them.

“I think there’s at least 200 trees that were damaged that were green one week and half brown the next and we just cried that we knew that we were going to have costumers come and not have trees for some,” Kathy said.

The couple got to work on a new plan.

They found another Christmas tree farm and split the cost to bring the nearly 200 lost firs from North Carolina to Waco.

And good thing they did, because the demand this year was surprisingly high, something Kenneth said was true of other Christmas tree farms with whose owners he’s spoken.

“I think maybe people sat at home with COVID and they thought ‘what are we missing out on that we used to have perhaps?’” Kenneth said.

“We had a lot of people say they’d never had a real tree before.”

The Raddes sold trees to families from across Central Texas and the state.

They sold their final one Sunday afternoon to a family from the Dallas-area before Kenneth put up a sign on the entrance that read “Closed until next year.”

The Raddes say they’ll take a quick breather before getting started on Christmas 2021, which they hope will prove to be a lot less eventful.

“We’ll have a little break right now, but the minute grass starts growing you have to start mowing and then we’ll plant the baby trees,” Kathy said.

“Twelve hundred seedlings in March and then we have to tend and water them and keep them weed-free and it’ just a matter of keeping watch for insects and funguses or grasshoppers any other thing that may damage the trees. You have to be always be on your guard.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.