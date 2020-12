WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor Lady Bears fell to No. 16 Arkansas 83-78 on Sunday night.

The Lady Bears shot 31-71 in the field and 4-15 from the three point line. Baylor had 22 turnovers.

Arkansas made 30 free throws.

The Lady Bears are now 2-1 on the season. Baylor will begin Big 12 play on Thursday against West Virginia.

