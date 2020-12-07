BBB investigates Central Texas online retailer after nearly 175 complaints, negative reviews

(KWTX) - The Better Business Bureau is investigating Itasca-based online retailer Wild Heifers Boutique after receiving nearly 175 complaints and negative reviews from consumers in 18 states over the past year, the organization said Monday.

Consumers have complained of waiting more than a month for delivery of orders the company claimed would be shipped within seven to nine business days; of receiving the wrong order, and of being unable to reach the company to check order status or request a refund, the BBB said in a press release Monday.

“The Better Business Bureau secretly shopped the boutique and ordered spotted cheetah shoes on Sept. 17. The order never arrived,” the BBB said.

When the BBB checked the company’s website to check on the status of the order, it received a message that said it’s “currently unavailable,” the organization said.

“On average, customers report losing over $100 on Wild Heifers purchases totaling more than $12,500. According to consumers, payments were generally made through credit card or Sezzle, an extended credit service that allows customers to pay in monthly installments,” the BBB said.

The company didn’t respond to an email from the BBB, the published phone number is disconnected and mail sent to the business was returned, the organization said.

The BBB is giving the company an F rating.

