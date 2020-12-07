Dusty is found Saturday morning

UPDATE (DEC. 5):

With the help of the community, Dusty was found and reunited with his owner Will Lyle after almost four days.

A Waynesboro woman spotted Dusty around 7 a.m. Saturday.

“Something told me to turn down this other road, into a church parking lot and then down to a gravel drive and as soon I cut the corner, it was standing right in front of my car, off in a distance, but it was him. Clearly saw the bandana,” Kitty Gayhart said.

Gayhart said she was heading out for some coffee, but she brought along some dog food just in case she came across Dusty. She says she ended up near Shiloh Baptist Church, which is about a mile from Dusty’s home.

Lyle said he was relieved when he got that phone call.

“I was very happy to see him. See that he was alive and well and able to move. I can’t say what my feelings and thoughts were. I really don’t remeber except I was very happy to see him,” Lyle said.

He and Dusty are catching up on some much needed sleep. Lyle said he wants to thank the community for helping him bring Dusty home safe and sound.

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — A Waynesboro man is asking for the community’s help in finding his dog, Dusty, who he depends on for emotional support.

“It hurts. I have a hard time sleeping. He’s part of my family. One of my kids has disappeared,” Will Lyle said.

Lyle said he let both of his white Samoyeds out Tuesday evening after it had gotten dark, and he didn’t realize the gate in his yard was open.

He called for his dogs, Dusty and Ruby, to come back, but only Ruby returned.

“It’s part of my world. At my age, I don’t have a whole lot going on... It’s just the dogs and I in that big ol’ house,” Lyle said.

Dusty looks very similar to Ruby, both are big, white and fluffy Samoyeds. Lyle said he’s been spending the last few days trying to spread the word and searching the city.

“But nobody’s seen him. He’s quite shy and, although he’s very affectionate and friendly, he’s shy particularly with strangers,” Lyle said.

If you do see Dusty, Lyle asks that you call him at (540) 471-7230 or animal control and keep an eye on Dusty until Lyle can get there.

“I’m lost without him, just like I would be if I lost Ruby. It’s difficult,” Lyle said.

