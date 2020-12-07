Early-morning crash on Central Texas road leaves one dead

BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, Texas (KWTX) – One person died early Monday in a one-vehicle crash on FM 107 in Bruceville-Eddy.

The unidentified victim was driving east in a Ford Expedition when the SUV left the roadway near Hudson Lane, struck a culvert and overturned, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said.

The driver died at the scene.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

The victim of Monday’s accident was the sixth person killed in a traffic accident since Friday night in Central Texas.

Three people died Saturday morning after an 18-wheeler struck the passenger car in which they were riding on State Highway 22 in Peoria in Hill County.

A 16-year-old from Gatesville died late Friday night in a one-vehicle crash on CR 274 three miles west of Gatesville.

One person died Friday night in a one-vehicle crash on FM 2602 south of Clifton.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.