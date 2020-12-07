Four suspects in deadly Central Texas shooting arrested after 2-county chase

NORMANGEE, Texas (KWTX) – Four suspects in a deadly shooting Sunday in Normangee in Leon County were arrested after a chase that ended in a crash and a manhunt in neighboring Limestone County.

The shooting was reported at around 3:25 p.m. Sunday in the area of CR 499 in Normangee.

Deputies pursued the suspects as they sped off.

The chase ended in a crash east of Groesbeck at Farm to Market Road 3371 and State Highway 164 East.

Three of the suspects were arrested, and the fourth ran, but was later found and arrested.

No further details were released Monday.

