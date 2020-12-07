Advertisement

Four suspects in deadly Central Texas shooting arrested after 2-county chase

Four suspects in a deadly Central Texas shooting were arrested after a chase through two...
Four suspects in a deadly Central Texas shooting were arrested after a chase through two counties that ended in a crash. (File)(KWTX)
By STAFF
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORMANGEE, Texas (KWTX) – Four suspects in a deadly shooting Sunday in Normangee in Leon County were arrested after a chase that ended in a crash and a manhunt in neighboring Limestone County.

The shooting was reported at around 3:25 p.m. Sunday in the area of CR 499 in Normangee.

Deputies pursued the suspects as they sped off.

The chase ended in a crash east of Groesbeck at Farm to Market Road 3371 and State Highway 164 East.

Three of the suspects were arrested, and the fourth ran, but was later found and arrested.

No further details were released Monday.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police
Tragic weekend in Central Texas; accidents kill five people
Photo Courtesy: Texas Parks and Wildlife Department
Missing man killed in possible mountain lion attack in North Texas
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in...
Lawmakers say COVID-19 relief bill won’t offer $1,200 checks
A man died after getting caught inside a car wash in Irving around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4.
Man killed in freak accident inside Texas car wash

Latest News

Joe Biden taps his health team as the COVID-19 crisis worsens, but both a vaccine and a...
Biden taps health team amid COVID-19 crisis
The Raddes sold their final tree Sunday afternoon and then Kenneth put up a sign on the...
Area Christmas tree farm sells out despite freak summer accident, spider mite invasion
Christina Marie Acheson has been charged with four counts of interference with child custody.
Woman charged after 4 children abducted from local elementary school
Two children at the center of a Texas Amber alert were found safe.
Amber Alert canceled for 2 Texas children found safe