Killeen: Local woman celebrates 102nd birthday

Muriel “Mother” Bell celebrated her 102nd birthday Sunday as family and friends surprised with...
Muriel “Mother” Bell celebrated her 102nd birthday Sunday as family and friends surprised with a special drive-thru at her home in Killeen.(Courtesy Photo)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Muriel “Mother” Bell celebrated her 102nd birthday Sunday as family and friends surprised with a special drive-thru at her home in Killeen.

Bell, her husband, Veteran Shelton Bell, and two daughters moved to Killeen in the late 1950′s and was recognized as one of the first black families in the city.

She was also the first African American school nurse in Killeen ISD and a very active member in the Christian House of Prayer ministry.

After 102 years, she says she’s most thankful for the friends and family she’s made along the way.

“I am blessed,” she said.

“God has been good to me for 102 years and I’m still living. I’m just blessed, that’s all I can say.”

Bell says she hopes her family can live long and happy lives just like her.

