Local high school coach resigns after 3 seasons

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Kwame Cavil is resigning as head football coach at Waco High School after three seasons and a 3-24 record.

Cavil said district officials sought his resignation.

“They want to go in a different direction,” he told KWTX.

The district didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cavil, a 1997 graduate of Waco High School, was tapped to coach the Lions in June 2018.

A standout wide receiver at Waco High, Cavil went on to play at the University of Texas at Austin.

During the 1999 season, he had 100 receptions setting a school record at the time.

After a season with the Buffalo Bills, Cavil played in the Canadian Football League from 2002 through 2006. He was a CFL East All-Star in 2004 and helped lead the Edmonton Eskimos to a CFL championship in 2005.

He returned to Waco High after serving as an assistant coach at Austin LBJ.

Before that he was the wide receiver coach and lead play signaler for Temple High School.

He was part of the coaching staff for the Wildcats’ appearance in the 2016 UIL 6A Division 1 Championship Game.

At Manor High School, Cavil coached the Mustangs’ wide receivers, defensive backs and special teams. He helped lead Manor to the 2012 Conference 4A Division 2 Semifinals.

In addition to his work with the football programs, Cavil was an assistant track coach in Temple and the head track coach in Manor.

With his assistance, each year, more than a dozen of Cavil’s student athletes have secured scholarships from NCAA Division I programs.

