Local sheriff’s departments featured on CNN program highlighting sex trafficking

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan and Bell County Sheriff’s departments were featured on CNN’s Life with Lisa Ling Sunday night.

The program dove into massage parlor prostitution rings, which the MCSO Human Trafficking Unit has gained worldwide recognition for in recent years.

“I’m just very proud of all the work all of our deputies have done on human trafficking,” McNamara told KWTX immediately following the episode. “The point was shown--to go after the traffickers instead of the victims, and we’re going to continue to to do that.”

KWTX first covered the story shown on the program back in Dec. 2019 when both agencies worked together to raid a Central Texas massage parlor they said was a front for prostitution.

