Morning Temps Staying Cool, But Afternoon Highs Turning Warm

We’re within 3 weeks of Christmas but as we move closer and closer to December 25th, we’re expecting temperatures to climb well above normal for a few days. Temperatures this morning in the mid-to-upper 30s will warm quickly into the mid 60s by the mid-afternoon. Sunshine will be abundant today and will be abundant for the remainder of the work week until our next cold front arrives on Friday. Before Friday’s front moves through, morning temperatures will warm from the mid 30s Tuesday and Wednesday into the 40s Thursday morning while mid-50s are expected Friday morning. Afternoon temperatures will bein the low-to-mid 70s Tuesday through Friday.

Friday’s cold front should swing through during the day and should bring us a chance for rain and maybe even a few rumbles of thunder. We’re most likely to see rain during the morning and early afternoon with the front clearing through the area late in the day. Rain chances are near 40% with the best potential for rain coming near and east of the I-35 corridor. Despite the front moving through during the day, it’ll be arriving late enough to still allow temperatures to warm into the upper 60s and low 70s Friday afternoon. Temperatures take a tumble into the upper 50s and low 60s this upcoming weekend, but we’ll warm back into the low 70s Tuesday ahead of another front that’ll likely send temperatures back closer to normal for the middle of next week.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.