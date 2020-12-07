Advertisement

Nine more McLennan County residents die of COVID-19

COVID-19 has claimed nine more lives over the weekend in McLennan County.
COVID-19 has claimed nine more lives over the weekend in McLennan County.(WAGM)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - COVID-19 claimed nine more lives over the weekend in McLennan County, an 84-year-old woman, a 75-year-old man, a 92-year-old woman, a 94-year-old man, a 90-year-old man, a 99-year-old woman, an 89-year-old man, an 85-year-old man and a 71-year-old man, increasing the virus’ toll in the county to 220.

That’s the highest number of deaths reported by the Waco-McLennan County Health District since Aug. 7, when the district reported seven deaths.

The health district reported 164 additional case of the virus Monday, 115 from ongoing surge testing.

A total of 108 patients were hospitalized Monday, 23 of them on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police
Tragic weekend in Central Texas; accidents kill five people
Photo Courtesy: Texas Parks and Wildlife Department
Missing man killed in possible mountain lion attack in North Texas
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in...
Lawmakers say COVID-19 relief bill won’t offer $1,200 checks
Two children at the center of a Texas Amber alert were found safe.
Amber Alert canceled for 2 Texas children found safe
One person died early Monday in a one-vehicle crash on FM 107 in Bruceville-Eddy.(File)
UPDATE: Elderly Central Texas man dies in early-morning crash

Latest News

With some patients now going back into the dental chair, some dentists are seeing new problems...
Don’t ignore your dental health, even during pandemic
The new coronavirus has claimed eight more lives in Central Texas. (AP Photo/David J....
COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Central Texas, eight more die
Almost 6,000 doses of COVID-19 will be provided to three hospitals in the hardest-hit counties...
Almost 6,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be provided to 3 area hospitals in first week of distribution
States faced a deadline on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, to place orders for the coronavirus vaccine as...
States submit vaccine orders as coronavirus death toll grows