Nine more McLennan County residents die of COVID-19

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - COVID-19 claimed nine more lives over the weekend in McLennan County, an 84-year-old woman, a 75-year-old man, a 92-year-old woman, a 94-year-old man, a 90-year-old man, a 99-year-old woman, an 89-year-old man, an 85-year-old man and a 71-year-old man, increasing the virus’ toll in the county to 220.

That’s the highest number of deaths reported by the Waco-McLennan County Health District since Aug. 7, when the district reported seven deaths.

The health district reported 164 additional case of the virus Monday, 115 from ongoing surge testing.

A total of 108 patients were hospitalized Monday, 23 of them on ventilators.

