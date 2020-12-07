Advertisement

Police arrest suspect allegedly involved in shooting, after running from scene of traffic crash

In a press release, WisDOT said there are already more traffic-related fatalities in 2020 than...
In a press release, WisDOT said there are already more traffic-related fatalities in 2020 than the entire previous year.(WEAU)
By STAFF
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has a person in custody after fleeing the scene of a traffic incident in Limestone County following a shooting incident that occurred in Leon County, based on a Groesbeck Police Department Facebook post.

The Facebook post describes the traffic accident occurred east of Groesbeck at Farm to Market Road 3371 and State Highway 164 East.

The suspect fled the scene of a traffic accident and was being sought near Farm to Market Road 39 and Limestone County Road 445.

At around 6 pm Sunday, Limestone County Emergency Management put out a fugitive alert to be on the lookout for a man described as a “black male, approximately 5′8-5′10, approximately 220 pounds and wearing all black clothing.”

No other information was available.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Texas Parks and Wildlife Department
Missing Man Killed In Possible Mountain Lion Attack In North Texas
Authorities arrested 20-year-old Kaleb Vasquez, accused of shooting and killing one person at...
Suspect arrested after shots fired inside Texas Walmart store, one dead
police
Tragic week-end in Central Texas involving three fatal accidents that killed five people
A man died after getting caught inside a car wash in Irving around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4.
Man killed in freak accident inside Texas car wash
Emmanuel Duron, 18, was charged with class A assault during an arraignment at the Edinburg...
Texas high school football player charged after attacking referee

Latest News

Muriel “Mother” Bell celebrated her 102nd birthday Sunday as family and friends surprised with...
Killeen: Local woman celebrates 102nd birthday
Hundreds of motorcyclists, their clubs and some local boy scout troops took part in the 28th...
Temple: 28th Tri-County Toy Run sees hundreds donate toys, money
The sheriff agencies will be featured on the CNN series ‘This is Life’ tonight after saving...
Central Texas sheriffs’ anti-sex trafficking efforts featured in CNN’s ‘This Is Life’
COVID-19 vaccine side effects are no reason to avoid it, doctor says
New tool figures out your place in line to get the COVID-19 vaccine