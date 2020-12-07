Police arrest suspect allegedly involved in shooting, after running from scene of traffic crash

GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has a person in custody after fleeing the scene of a traffic incident in Limestone County following a shooting incident that occurred in Leon County, based on a Groesbeck Police Department Facebook post.

The Facebook post describes the traffic accident occurred east of Groesbeck at Farm to Market Road 3371 and State Highway 164 East.

The suspect fled the scene of a traffic accident and was being sought near Farm to Market Road 39 and Limestone County Road 445.

At around 6 pm Sunday, Limestone County Emergency Management put out a fugitive alert to be on the lookout for a man described as a “black male, approximately 5′8-5′10, approximately 220 pounds and wearing all black clothing.”

No other information was available.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.