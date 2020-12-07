Advertisement

Seriously injured dog found lying on area highway has new home in New York

The New York Bully Crew Animal Shelter, named the dog "Chilton", paid the dog's veterinary...
The New York Bully Crew Animal Shelter, named the dog "Chilton", paid the dog's veterinary bills, and found him a forever home.
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHILTON, Texas (KWTX) – A seriously injured pit bull a Falls County deputy found lying on State Highway 7 has a new home in New York.

Deputy Andrea Murray spotted the brown dog lying in the roadway on Nov. 20, after she responded to a call in Chilton.

She blocked the highway and waived down a passing state trooper to help.

She bandaged the dog’s wounds while the trooper made phone calls to try to find a veterinary clinic to which the injured animal could be taken.

Murray and Deputy Keith Godley placed the dog in the trooper’s patrol unit and the trooper drove the dog to a clinic in Bruceville-Eddy.

The dog, which had been bitten repeatedly and had an elbow injury and blunt force head trauma, possibly from being used in illegal dog fights, has made a full recovery.

The New York Bully Crew Animal Shelter, a Long Island, N.Y., nonprofit with nationwide outreach, named the dog “Chilton”, paid the dog’s veterinary bills, and found him a forever home.

