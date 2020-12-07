Seriously injured dog found lying on area highway has new home in New York

CHILTON, Texas (KWTX) – A seriously injured pit bull a Falls County deputy found lying on State Highway 7 has a new home in New York.

Deputy Andrea Murray spotted the brown dog lying in the roadway on Nov. 20, after she responded to a call in Chilton.

She blocked the highway and waived down a passing state trooper to help.

She bandaged the dog’s wounds while the trooper made phone calls to try to find a veterinary clinic to which the injured animal could be taken.

Murray and Deputy Keith Godley placed the dog in the trooper’s patrol unit and the trooper drove the dog to a clinic in Bruceville-Eddy.

The dog, which had been bitten repeatedly and had an elbow injury and blunt force head trauma, possibly from being used in illegal dog fights, has made a full recovery.

The New York Bully Crew Animal Shelter, a Long Island, N.Y., nonprofit with nationwide outreach, named the dog “Chilton”, paid the dog’s veterinary bills, and found him a forever home.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.