Temple: 28th Tri-County Toy Run sees hundreds donate toys, money

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Hundreds of motorcyclists, their clubs and some local boy scout troops took part in the 28th annual Tri-County Toy run Sunday, donating toys for more than 9,000 children in Central Texas.

The toys and money were donated multiple churches and foundations across the area.

Organizer John Potts says the run almost didn’t happen this year.

He says with more families in need because of COVID-19, something had to be done.

“We got the Mayor, Kim Davis to approve this,” he said.

“Bless his heart, I turned it in on a Friday, he called me Tuesday to get it done and hosted in the parking lot.”

Mary Grace Sellers, a motorcyclist and founder of the Veterans Outreach Ministry, says nothing was stopping her from helping the children this year.

“The charge is always the ride; I mean when the people are lined up on the streets and be able to wave to them and at the kids, it’s great,” she said.

“We’ve donated a few hundred dollars every year. We’ve been doing it for the last three years and then we go out to other companies and get donations.”

