Warmer Temperatures Returning This Week!

By Brady Taylor
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Our normal high temperature this time of year is around 60°, but warmer than normal afternoons are expected over the next few days. We will still stay chill in the mornings, but highs are likely to make it into the 70s Tuesday through Thursday. Our next change in the weather arrives Friday with our next cold front.

Friday’s cold front should swing through during the day and should bring us a chance for rain and maybe even a few rumbles of thunder. We’re most likely to see rain during the morning and early afternoon with the front clearing through the area late in the day. Rain chances are near 40% with the best potential for rain coming near and east of the I-35 corridor. Temperatures take a tumble into the upper 50s and low 60s this upcoming weekend, which is more seasonable for this time of year.

