Warrant: Gunman in deadly Texas Walmart shooting suddenly turned and fired

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) – A Lubbock Police Department arrest warrant describes the moments leading up to a Friday afternoon shooting in a Walmart store that took the life of 42-year-old Roel Munoz.

Police say 20-year-old Kaleb Anthony Vasquez entered the Walmart at 702 W. Loop 289 with his family, but walked away from them while they were shopping.

The victim, Roel Munoz, was a customer shopping in the Walmart.

Police say Vasquez walked past Munoz, then suddenly turned and fired a semi-automatic handgun, striking Munoz, who died at the scene.

Police found Munoz on the floor in a pool of blood.

The shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Vasquez took off running as soon as he fired the pistol.

A witness, and his own family saw him sprinting through the Walmart.

A Walmart employee followed Vasquez outside and thought his strange behavior might be related to theft.

This employee said they saw Vasquez throw an object into a sewer where officers later retrieved a 9mm semiautomatic pistol.

The bullet casing retrieved from the scene matched the brand of ammunition recovered from that loaded pistol.

A witness identified Vasquez from a still shot taken by Walmart surveillance video.

This video matched the physical and clothing description provided by Vasquez’ family, including the distinctive American flag face mask Vasquez was wearing.

Vasquez was captured at a Stripes location a few hours after the shooting, after what police describe as an unsuccessful carjacking.

Vasquez remains in custody, held on $500,000 bond.

Police have provided no details about a possible motive in this case.

