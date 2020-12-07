Advertisement

Woman charged after 4 children abducted from local elementary school

Christina Marie Acheson has been charged with four counts of interference with child custody.
Christina Marie Acheson has been charged with four counts of interference with child custody.
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHILTON, Texas (KWTX) – Christina Marie Acheson has been charged with four counts of interference with child custody after four children, ranging in age from 5 to 12, were abducted from Chilton Elementary School.

The children were abducted after they arrived at the school Friday morning.

The school’s principal called 911 just after 7:45 a.m. Friday.

Acheson, whom Falls County authorities described in a press release as “a noncustodial parent who lives out of state,” was tracked through cellphone data to an apartment at the intersection of South 18th Street and Primrose Drive, where deputies found the children unharmed.

Acheson was arrested and the children were released to their maternal grandmother, who has custody of the four.

