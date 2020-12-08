Advertisement

Another local school temporarily suspends on-campus instruction

Students at Waco Tennyson Middle School will be learning remotely this week. (File)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Students at Waco Tennyson Middle School will be learning remotely this week after four people who were on campus tested positive for COVID-19, the school’s principal, Matt Rambo, said in a letter to parents Monday evening.

More than 20 employees will be out Tuesday after either testing positive or having close exposure with someone who tested positive, he said in the letter.

“We are notifying the families of any students and any employees who were in close contact with the people who tested positive. Those students and employees have been told to quarantine in accordance with guidance from the CDC,” he said in the letter.

On-campus instruction is scheduled to resume next Monday.

“However, we will continue to monitor the number of students and employees who test positive for the virus as well as the number of close contacts required to quarantine as a result of any new cases. If this plan changes, we will let you know as soon as possible,” Rambo said in the letter.

