Army to fire or suspend ‘significant number’ of Fort Hood officers, soldiers over violence on post

Traffic flows through the main gate past a welcome sign, Tuesday, July 9, 2013, in Fort Hood,...
Traffic flows through the main gate past a welcome sign, Tuesday, July 9, 2013, in Fort Hood, Texas.(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. officials say Army leaders are expected to fire or suspend a “significant number” of officers and enlisted soldiers at Fort Hood, Texas.

It’s a dramatic purge intended to correct a command culture they believe failed to address systemic leadership failures and a pattern of violence that included murders, sexual assaults and suicides.

Officials familiar with the matter say Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy will take administrative actions that will remove soldiers from their jobs, and likely trigger investigations that could lead to a wide range of punishments.

Those could go from a simple letter of reprimand to a military discharge.

Officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss investigation results not yet made public.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

