Chilly Mornings, Warm Afternoons Ahead of A Friday Front

Although temperatures will feel quite seasonable during the morning hours for the remainder of the work week (with the exception of Friday), dry air in place will allow us to quickly shake that morning chill and warm up well above normal in the afternoon! Morning temperatures today starting out in the 30s and low 40s will warm fast into the mid 60s by lunch time with late-day temperatures reaching the upper 60s and low 70s. Temperatures in parts of Central Texas could potentially warm up nearly 35° from sunrise to the middle of the afternoon. Tomorrow could bring an even more robust temperatures swing as we again start out in the mid 30s but warm into the mid 70s.

Thursday’s temperatures will likely be a touch cooler as we only warm into the low 70s thanks to a ridge of high pressure breaking down. High pressure breaking down will lead to a cold front swinging through the area Friday. Friday’s front won’t actually arrive until the evening, but a pre-frontal trough should spark scattered rain and even a few rumbles of thunder during the day. The best potential for rain comes near and east of I-35 but rainfall amounts should generally be less than a half-inch. Friday’s front is expected to drop daytime temperatures into the mid-to-upper 50s this weekend but 60s should return next week. Another cold front swings through at some point next week, potentially Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday, bringing some rain and also another temperature drop.

