Errant arrow strikes, kills puppy on walk with owner through local neighborhood

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A man has been charged after a puppy was struck and killed by an arrow during a walk in a Waco neighborhood.

The 8-month-old golden doodle named Bailey died after being hit at around 12:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

She was out on a walk with her owner, Dale Dickenson, and was on a leash when she was struck by the arrow shot by a 34-year-old man who says he was doing target practice behind his grandparent’s home.

According to a letter the man sent the family, the incident was an accident.

“If anyone is target practicing in their backyard or anywhere, an errant arrow could hurt somebody or kill somebody,” Dickenson said.

Dickenson took Bailey to an emergency veterinarian, but she was dead on arrival after bleeding out on the drive there, according to law enforcement officials who obtained veterinarian records.

“My whole purpose in speaking out about this is to possibly save somebody the grief that my wife and I have gone through,” Dickenson told KWTX.

Dickenson called Waco police, but says he was told the case was a civil matter.

After no charges were filed, the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office took the case and obtained an arrest warrant.

Colton “Taylor” Riley, 34, of Midland, turn himself in at the McLennan County Jail around 4 a.m. Monday.

He’s charged with animal cruelty.

He’s free after posting a $3,000 bond.

