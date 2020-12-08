Advertisement

Florida agents raid home of ousted COVID-19 data curator

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 3:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Florida authorities have raided the home of the state’s former COVID data curator, who was ousted for making public remarks about the data.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Monday they’ve been investigating Rebekah Jones since early November after someone illegally accessed the state’s emergency alert health system.

Jones was fired from her post in May after she raised questions about Florida’s COVID-19 data. She had been reprimanded several times and was ultimately fired for violating Health Department policy by making public remarks about the information.

The governor’s office declined comment.

Jones said on Twitter that agents pointed a gun at her children.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 18-wheeler, which was hauling 80,000 pounds of corn, cut the car in half, authorities said.
18-wheeler slices through car on area highway bridge killing one
The Better Business Bureau is investigating a Central Texas online retailer after receiving...
BBB investigates Central Texas online retailer after nearly 175 complaints, negative reviews
One person died early Monday in a one-vehicle crash on FM 107 in Bruceville-Eddy.(File)
Elderly Central Texas man dies in early-morning crash
Two children at the center of a Texas Amber alert were found safe.
Amber Alert canceled for 2 Texas children found safe
Authorities arrested 20-year-old Kaleb Vasquez, accused of shooting and killing one person at...
Warrant: Gunman in deadly Texas Walmart shooting suddenly turned and fired

Latest News

Margaret Keenan, 90, was the first patient in the UK to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19...
‘Turning point’: UK giving 1st doses of COVID-19 vaccine
Florida Department of Law Enforcement said they’ve been investigating Rebekah Jones since early...
Former Fla. data scientist speaks after law enforcement agents raid her home
This Nov. 5, 2009, file photo shows the entrance to Fort Hood Army Base in Fort Hood, Texas,...
Army to fire, suspend Fort Hood troops over violence at base
Famed pilot Chuck Yeager was the first to break the sound barrier.
Famed pilot Chuck Yeager, who was first to break sound barrier, dies at 97