Advertisement

Judge dismisses Flynn case following pardon from Trump

FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump's former national security...
FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn arrives at federal court in Washington.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed the criminal case against former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn, two weeks after a pardon from the president effectively ended the case.

The order from U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan was largely procedural in light of the pardon from President Donald Trump, which wiped away Flynn’s conviction for lying to the FBI during the Russia investigation.

Sullivan made clear in a 43-page order that he was compelled to dismiss the case because of the pardon. But he also stressed that a pardon, by itself, did not mean that Flynn was innocent. Flynn had twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts during the presidential transition period with the Russian ambassador.

“The history of the Constitution, its structure, and the Supreme Court’s interpretation of the pardon power make clear that President Trump’s decision to pardon Mr. Flynn is a political decision, not a legal one,” Sullivan wrote. “Because the law recognizes the President’s political power to pardon, the appropriate course is to dismiss this case as moot.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 18-wheeler, which was hauling 80,000 pounds of corn, cut the car in half, authorities said.
18-wheeler slices through car on area highway bridge killing one
The Better Business Bureau is investigating a Central Texas online retailer after receiving...
BBB investigates Central Texas online retailer after nearly 175 complaints, negative reviews
U.S. Army leaders are expected to fire or suspend a “significant number” of officers and...
UPDATE: 14 Fort Hood leaders including 2 generals relieved or suspended
One person died early Monday in a one-vehicle crash on FM 107 in Bruceville-Eddy.(File)
Elderly Central Texas man dies in early-morning crash
Authorities arrested 20-year-old Kaleb Vasquez, accused of shooting and killing one person at...
Warrant: Gunman in deadly Texas Walmart shooting suddenly turned and fired

Latest News

The United Kingdom took a major step in its battle against coronavirus.
Pfizer vaccine moves closer to getting the OK in the US
President-elect Joe Biden called for immediate action on COVID-19 relief in a speech Friday.
LIVE: Biden announces members of his health care team
People wait in line to be tested for COVID-19 at a testing site in the North Hollywood section...
‘Quite frankly shocking’: US virus cases pass 15 million; deaths hit record levels
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, of Calif., speaks during her weekly briefing, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020,...
House moves to approve defense bill amid Trump veto threat