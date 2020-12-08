Advertisement

Off-duty firefighter saves elderly couple from burning car

‘When I opened the door, the car was full of smoke’
By WSLS staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSLS) – An off-duty firefighter is being hailed a hero after noticing a car on fire on his way home and springing into action to save two people’s lives.

“What I did had nothing to do with being a fireman, had nothing to do with the training that I’ve been through,” said Lynchburg firefighter Chad Reeves. “Just had everything to do with being a decent human being and seeing two people that needed some help.”

Reeves was driving home Sunday morning through Appomattox County from his overnight shift at the Lynchburg Fire Department when he saw a car on fire off the side of the road.

He said he called 911, but with no one else around, he jumped into action.

“When I opened the door, the car was full of smoke,” Reeves said. “I couldn’t see in the car really well.”

Reeves was able to unbuckle an elderly woman from the driver’s seat and pull her to safety up an embankment and onto the road.

“Once I got her up there, she told me that her husband was in there, to please get her husband out,” Reeves said.

The fireman said he first struggled to open the door, but able to unbuckle the man and pull him to safety, too.

Being hailed a hero on social media for his perfect timing, Reeves said he believes it was divine intervention.

“God’s good and was looking down on all of us,” he said.

The elderly couple was medically cleared and returned home Sunday afternoon.

