Officers fan out after car stolen from local gas station with 2 children inside

Officers fanned out Tuesday after a car with two children inside was stolen from outside a Killeen gas station. (Photo by Chelsea Edwards/file)(KWTX)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Officers fanned out Tuesday after a car with two children, ages 2 and 7, in the backseat was stolen from outside a gas station in Killeen.

They were able to locate the stolen vehicle.

The children weren’t harmed, police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said.

The Kia was stolen at around 3 p.m. Tuesday while the children’s mother was inside the gas station in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter and was last seen headed west.

Officers who saturated the area spotted the Kia and the driver pulled over in a parking lot at 4001 West Stan Schlueter where he was taken into custody without incident, Miramontez said.

Paramedics checked the children before the two were returned to their mother.

“This is a reminder about not leaving your keys in an unattended vehicle.  In a matter of seconds, a thief looks for easy access to commit a crime of opportunity,” Assistant Jeff Chief Donohue said.

