Police investigate shooting in local neighborhood

BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Bellmead police were investigating a drive-by shooting Monday evening.

It happened in the 1400 block of Lisa Street.

Multiple shots were fired.

Police believe the shots came from a vehicle and were aimed at a house.

They do not believe the shooting was random.

No injuries were reported.

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office also initially responded.

No other details were made available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BPD detectives Irving or Seymore at (254) 799-0251.

