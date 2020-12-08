Advertisement

Police investigate shooting in local neighborhood

Bellmead police were investigating a shooting Monday evening.
Bellmead police were investigating a shooting Monday evening.(Gordon Collier)
By Rissa Shaw and Gordon Collier
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Bellmead police were investigating a drive-by shooting Monday evening.

It happened in the 1400 block of Lisa Street.

Multiple shots were fired.

Police believe the shots came from a vehicle and were aimed at a house.

They do not believe the shooting was random.

No injuries were reported.

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office also initially responded.

No other details were made available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BPD detectives Irving or Seymore at (254) 799-0251.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police
Tragic weekend in Central Texas; accidents kill five people
Photo Courtesy: Texas Parks and Wildlife Department
Missing man killed in possible mountain lion attack in North Texas
The Better Business Bureau is investigating a Central Texas online retailer after receiving...
BBB investigates Central Texas online retailer after nearly 175 complaints, negative reviews
One person died early Monday in a one-vehicle crash on FM 107 in Bruceville-Eddy.(File)
Elderly Central Texas man dies in early-morning crash
The 18-wheeler, which was hauling 80,000 pounds of corn, cut the car in half, authorities said.
18-wheeler slices through car on area highway bridge killing one

Latest News

Traffic flows through the main gate past a welcome sign, Tuesday, July 9, 2013, in Fort Hood,...
Army to fire or suspend ‘significant number’ of Fort Hood officers, soldiers over violence on post
The Temple VA is coming to the aid of unemployed Veterans and their families this holiday...
Temple: VA’s ‘Garland of Hope’ helps unemployed vets and families
Service members honor sailor Doris Miller at a ceremony Monday.
Waco: Doris Miller memorial nearing completion
Students at Waco Tennyson Middle School will be learning remotely this week. (File)
Another local school temporarily suspends on-campus instruction