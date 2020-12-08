Remarkable medic soars to great heights to help

This week’s Be Remarkable takes us out to Temple, where a flight nurse is staying grounded to help rescue animals locally and support orphans in third world country.

“Every time I turned around I found more and more wonderful things about this lady,” Yvonne Harmon said about this week’s winner Vanessa Vargas.

Yvonne nominated Vanessa because of the extensive support she provides both the Bell County Animal Shelter and Simon’s House Orphanage in Haiti.

“She has an amazing heart when it comes to animals and making sure that they (the pets) are taken care of and that they have a home,” explained Yvonne.

As for the Orphan’s in Haiti…

“She sends money, she buys school supplies and she’s even helped to buy them a truck they needed desperately,” Yvonne said, her face covered in appreciative awe.

And let’s not forget about the people she’s helped over a lifetime of service through her regular work.

“I’ve been a paramedic for 23 years in the area and I’ve been a nurse at Scott and White here in the ICU for about 20 years,” said Vanessa.

Be Remarkable is a $500 reward, given out by Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers and KWTX to someone who makes the community a better place to live by moving others to serve.

Vanessa was honored at Temple Phi Air, where she’s served as a nurse, high above, for more than 20 years.

The moment she received the check from Danny Daniel of Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers, she was already thinking about how she could use the money to help others. “Oh my Gosh – Oh my Gosh – I can do so much good with this,” said Vanessa.

You can bet she will.

“Helping those that can’t help themselves, that’s what my whole life is meant to be,” said Vanessa.

Do you know a remarkable person who fits this honor? A selfless member of our community who dedicates their time and energy to help others? Nominate them at https://www.kwtx.com/community/beremarkable/)