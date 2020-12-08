Stocks close mostly lower, pushing pause on recent rally
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Stocks closed mostly lower on Wall Street Monday, taking a pause from their recent rally.
The S&P 500 lost 0.2%.
Companies that would benefit most from a reopening economy, like banks and industrial stocks, took some of the sharper losses.
Technology stocks, meanwhile, bucked the downward trend and rose, pushing the Nasdaq to another record high.
It’s a flip of the market’s recent momentum and a callback to how it was trading earlier this year, before enthusiasm burst higher that one or more COVID-19 vaccines will get the global economy closer to normal next year.
Treasury yields fell.
